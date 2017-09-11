Toronto is getting a tabletop games bar

Game-themed bars are a big hit in Toronto. Right now you can play Monopoly, arcade games or even shuffleboard while imbibing in this city. The latest bar to join this mix, however, sounds rather different from the rest.

Bangarang Bar, from the team behind Track & Field and Pray Tell, promises to feature long-lost games most people have never heard of. Early word is that many of these will be of the table top variety, which sounds ideal for combining booze and a bit of friendly competition.

SJOELEN (shoo-lin). See you + your fiercely competitive Dutch grandma real soon. A post shared by Bangarang (@bangarangbar) on Sep 9, 2017 at 4:31pm PDT

Sjoelen, Cornhole, Japanese billiards, and Rebound are just some of the games that will be available here, much to the excitement of Dutch grandmothers everywhere.

The bar's website shows the location as 552 College Street, which was formerly The Midtown, but the ownership group will only confirm that the new venture will open in the College and Euclid area. You need a fair bit of space for a games-themed bar, so the old Midtown space would make sense.

An exact opening date has not been set, but we're told to expect Bangarang to be up and running by late this month or early October.