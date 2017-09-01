Eat & Drink
Lisa Power
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
starbucks pumpkin spice latte

Pumpkin spiced lattes signal end of summer in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Lisa Power
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

As green becomes yellow before fading to brown and leaves fall gently to the ground, Starbucks Pumpkin Spiced Lattes in Toronto abound.

If the colder weather and final weekend of the CNE isn't enough, few things signal the end of summer more definitively than Starbucks launching its famous Pumpkin Spice Lattes.

They're here early at Toronto locations and latte drinkers aren't exactly happy about the connotations.

The company has yet to release an official announcement about the launch on any of its social media but a trip to any local Starbucks confirms that, yes, this fall-friendly beverage is indeed back.

Lead photo by

Facebook

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Pumpkin spiced lattes signal end of summer in Toronto

The top 10 new restaurant openings in Toronto for August

Toronto food events: Veg Fest, Downsview Ribfest, Lechon Fest, Brewer's Backyard

Toronto roti lovers are not happy

The top 30 Mexican restaurants in Toronto

Toronto restaurant apologizes for raising its prices

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Craque de Creme, La Diperie, Katsuya, Shanee, Tsujiri

Amsterdam Brewery is opening a huge new brewpub in Toronto