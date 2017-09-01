Pumpkin spiced lattes signal end of summer in Toronto

As green becomes yellow before fading to brown and leaves fall gently to the ground, Starbucks Pumpkin Spiced Lattes in Toronto abound.

If the colder weather and final weekend of the CNE isn't enough, few things signal the end of summer more definitively than Starbucks launching its famous Pumpkin Spice Lattes.

They're here early at Toronto locations and latte drinkers aren't exactly happy about the connotations.

Chillier walks home must mean the return of pumpkin spice lattes and ugg boots in Toronto are eminent #PSIDidEnter pic.twitter.com/71zGhAJoWZ — Nicole Teixeira (@NicTeixeira_TD) September 1, 2017

The company has yet to release an official announcement about the launch on any of its social media but a trip to any local Starbucks confirms that, yes, this fall-friendly beverage is indeed back.

Should I drive to Toronto for the Starbucks early Pumpkin Spice Latte launch this weekend? — gregory conway (@snaxconway) August 31, 2017

Why not, Gregory? Because aren't #PSLs what fall is all about?