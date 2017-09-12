10 high profile Toronto restaurant closures this summer

Summer can be a bittersweet season in Toronto's restaurant landscape. While there were certainly a ton of exciting openings this summer, with the good came the sad – a lot of notable places, both classic and newer to the scene, went away for good.

Here are the most high-profile restaurants that closed this summer in Toronto.

This organic burger chain that originated in New York City quietly closed up its sole Toronto location by Bay & Dundas back in June, and a lot of fans were upset to see it go.

Unfortunately, this former hot spot in Little Italy was well past its prime. It said its farewells in July and Broadcloth Hospitality (The Queen and Beaver, The Oxley, The Wickson Social) will soon be turning the space into a wine bar called Mad Crush.

After five years in business at College just west of Dovercourt, this atypical steakhouse from chef Rob Rossi served its final cut of dry-aged beef at the end of June.

Yet another spot bit the dust in Little Italy this summer, after only a year in business. This Moroccan street food and Sunday brunch spot closed without much warning, with a "restaurant for sale" sign posted in the window.

This was a staunch stalwart that managed to stick around in brunch-crazed Leslieville for 16 years. It served its last plate near the end of August.

A classic Parkdale dive beloved by its regulars, it suffered the typical story of its rent skyrocketing unexpectedly, forcing it to close after 22 years in business.

Bloorcourt's beloved Caribbean roti spot shuttered in August. The building's owners took over the space to open a Greek pastry and espresso shop called Filosophy, and Pam is actively looking to reopen somewhere nearby.

Opening to much fanfare in the fall of 2015, this somewhat hidden, subterranean restaurant and cocktail bar that was located inside the Templar Hotel on Adelaide St. W. silently disappeared in June.

Clashes with landlords were the cause for closing this modern take on the classic diner at Gerrard & Logan. No worries though, because its affiliated lunch counter and bar, Kid Chocolate, should be opening nearby soon.

Starting out as a gourmet pierogi pop-up vendor at events like the Toronto Underground Market eventually led to opening a first bricks and mortar flagship on Dundas West in 2015. Sadly, it shut down operations in June and the space was sold to new owners.