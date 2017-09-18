Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
dinesafe toronto

This Week on DineSafe: Asian Legend, Denny's, Amsterdam BrewHouse, Starbucks

Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This week on DineSafe popular international chains like Denny's and Starbucks got yellow carded by city health inspectors. Also on the naughty list was the Asian Legend at Leslie and Finch, where food was was found to be contaminated among other offences. 

See who else got in trouble this week on DineSafe.

Amsterdam BrewHouse (245 Queens Quay West)
  • Inspected on: September 12, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 9 (Minor: 3, Significant: 5, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required.
Asian Legend (125 Ravel Rd.)
  • Inspected on: September 12, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 13 (Minor: 5, Significant: 5, Crucial: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required, operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.
Denny's (121 Dundas St. West)
  • Inspected on: September 12, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
AllStar Wings & Ribs (424 Danforth Ave.)
  • Inspected on: September 13, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
El Rinconcito Mexicano (636 Church St.)
  • Inspected on: September 13, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Kayagum (5460 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: September 13, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Starbucks Coffee (3671 Bathurst St.)
  • Inspected on: September 13, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Saigon Lotus (6 St. Andrew St.)
  • Inspected on: September 14, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

A Toronto neighbourhood is getting a KFC and residents aren't happy

The top 5 food festivals in Toronto this fall

Taiwanese fried chicken and seafood chain Cheers Cut arrives in Toronto

This Week on DineSafe: Asian Legend, Denny's, Amsterdam BrewHouse, Starbucks

The top 10 new food trends in Toronto

Chinese chain Dagu Rice Noodle is coming to Toronto

Toronto can't stop laughing at wonky Tim Hortons smile cookies

Toronto food events: Drake Block Party, Beer Week, Garlic Fest, Soupalicious