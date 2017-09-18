This Week on DineSafe: Asian Legend, Denny's, Amsterdam BrewHouse, Starbucks

This week on DineSafe popular international chains like Denny's and Starbucks got yellow carded by city health inspectors. Also on the naughty list was the Asian Legend at Leslie and Finch, where food was was found to be contaminated among other offences.

See who else got in trouble this week on DineSafe.

Amsterdam BrewHouse (245 Queens Quay West)

Inspected on: September 12, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 9 (Minor: 3, Significant: 5, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required.

Asian Legend (125 Ravel Rd.)

Inspected on: September 12, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 13 (Minor: 5, Significant: 5, Crucial: 3)

Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required, operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.

Inspected on: September 12, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: September 13, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

El Rinconcito Mexicano (636 Church St.)

Inspected on: September 13, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Kayagum (5460 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: September 13, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Starbucks Coffee (3671 Bathurst St.)

Inspected on: September 13, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Saigon Lotus (6 St. Andrew St.)