This Week on DineSafe: Asian Legend, Denny's, Amsterdam BrewHouse, Starbucks

This week on DineSafe popular international chains like Denny's and Starbucks got yellow carded by city health inspectors. Also on the naughty list was the Asian Legend at Leslie and Finch, where food was was found to be contaminated among other offences.
See who else got in trouble this week on DineSafe.
- Inspected on: September 12, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 9 (Minor: 3, Significant: 5, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required.
- Inspected on: September 12, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 13 (Minor: 5, Significant: 5, Crucial: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required, operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.
Denny's (121 Dundas St. West)
- Inspected on: September 12, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: September 13, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: September 13, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Kayagum (5460 Yonge St.)
- Inspected on: September 13, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: September 13, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: September 14, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.