Eat & Drink
Michael Ott
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
latte art toronto

A Toronto cafe is creating the most adorable latte art

Eat & Drink
Michael Ott
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you love cute characters and coffee, this Toronto cafe is the place for you. Himalayan Coffee House is serving up drinks with adorable latte art, from cartoon characters to lipstick to unicorns.

A post shared by 📍Toronto (@_yungsamosa) on

The cafe, located just north of Eglinton station, is creating unique art that blends familiar faces with your morning caffeine boost, giving that extra boost of positivity.

A post shared by blogTO (@blogto) on

The latte art at Himalayan Coffee House stands out for its use of colour. The vibrant colours add that little something extra to the regular milk-based art you can usually find at cafes.

Characters that can be spotted at the cafe include Sailor Moon, Winnie the Pooh, various Pokemon, Hello Kitty, and even some familiar faces from Disney.

A post shared by Urvish Shah (@urvishshah01) on

Lead photo by

beantheredrankdat

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

A Toronto cafe is creating the most adorable latte art

Toronto food events: Food Truck Festival, Taste of the Kingsway, Beer Week, Garlic Fest

10 bar and restaurant hotspots for TIFF 2017

The top 5 cheap new brunch in Toronto

Complaints on the rise in Toronto's restaurant industry

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Bisha Hotel, Bar Sybanne, Soul Chocolate, Annabelle

Peruvian sushi chain Chotto Matte opening Toronto location

Hidden Toronto cafe abruptly shuts down after 6 months