A Toronto cafe is creating the most adorable latte art

If you love cute characters and coffee, this Toronto cafe is the place for you. Himalayan Coffee House is serving up drinks with adorable latte art, from cartoon characters to lipstick to unicorns.

The cafe, located just north of Eglinton station, is creating unique art that blends familiar faces with your morning caffeine boost, giving that extra boost of positivity.

The latte art at Himalayan Coffee House stands out for its use of colour. The vibrant colours add that little something extra to the regular milk-based art you can usually find at cafes.

Characters that can be spotted at the cafe include Sailor Moon, Winnie the Pooh, various Pokemon, Hello Kitty, and even some familiar faces from Disney.