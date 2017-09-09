Someone is now making Drake pizza in Toronto

You've probably wondered: what would a pizza Drake look like? Well look no further because someone is now making Drake pizza art.

Richmond Hill restaurant Il Fornetto Pizza has been using hip-hop stars as inspiration for their pizzas and they look great.

The portraits are by Salvatore Sauta, who considered himself both an artist and a chef.

A post shared by Artistic Pizza Chef Sal Sauta (@pizza_art_salvatore.sauta) on Aug 7, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

Each one is made by hand and draws inspiration from pop culture figures like Super Mario to all-things the 6ix.

A post shared by Artistic Pizza Chef Sal Sauta (@pizza_art_salvatore.sauta) on Jun 19, 2017 at 8:16am PDT

You can even get your own mug on a pizza as the restaurant offers special orders for any occasion.