Someone is now making Drake pizza in Toronto
You've probably wondered: what would a pizza Drake look like? Well look no further because someone is now making Drake pizza art.
Richmond Hill restaurant Il Fornetto Pizza has been using hip-hop stars as inspiration for their pizzas and they look great.
The portraits are by Salvatore Sauta, who considered himself both an artist and a chef.
Each one is made by hand and draws inspiration from pop culture figures like Super Mario to all-things the 6ix.
You can even get your own mug on a pizza as the restaurant offers special orders for any occasion.
