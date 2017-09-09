Eat & Drink
Lisa Power
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
drake pizza

Someone is now making Drake pizza in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Lisa Power
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

You've probably wondered: what would a pizza Drake look like? Well look no further because someone is now making Drake pizza art.

Richmond Hill restaurant Il Fornetto Pizza has been using hip-hop stars as inspiration for their pizzas and they look great.

The portraits are by Salvatore Sauta, who considered himself both an artist and a chef.

Each one is made by hand and draws inspiration from pop culture figures like Super Mario to all-things the 6ix.

You can even get your own mug on a pizza as the restaurant offers special orders for any occasion.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto cafe really wants Idris Elba to come visit

The top 26 cheap drinks in Toronto by neighbourhood

Someone is now making Drake pizza in Toronto

Food truck giving away free fried chicken all weekend in Toronto

Toronto restaurant charging $30 for a slice of melon

The top 10 new restaurants in Toronto from summer 2017

A Toronto cafe is creating the most adorable latte art

Toronto food events: Food Truck Festival, Taste of the Kingsway, Beer Week, Garlic Fest