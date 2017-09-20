Beer could be coming to a Pizza Pizza in Toronto

In a move that will surely excite fans of the legendary Pizza Pizza fight video, Pizza Pizza has applied for a liquor license in at least one of its Toronto locations.

We know this because the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario maintains a list of all liquor licence applications filed in the city.

Pizza Pizza's shop at 536 St Clair Avenue West was recently listed as one of the businesses applying for both indoor and outdoor alcohol-serving privileges.

Could this be related to the location's recent renovations? This location underwent a makeover during the summer that makes it a cut above your standard get-a-slice-and-leave decor.

Fast food restaurants getting into beer and wine is a trend that's been bubbling up for a few years now. Taco Bell sells booze south of the border and is expected to offer beer and wine at its upcoming location on Queen West.

Starbucks began offering booze at select Toronto cafes back in 2016 and KFC started testing beer sales back in 2014.

Unfortunately, neither Pizza Pizza's corporate office, marketing team or anyone at the St. Clair West location could be reached by phone, email or internal Pizza Pizza switchboard for comment.

I guess we'll just have to wait and see what happens.