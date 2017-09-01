The top 10 new restaurant openings in Toronto for August

The latest collection of new restaurants in Toronto have given us stunning new options for Japanese, Korean, Italian, Chinese, Syrian and Balkan food. We can now eat fried chicken by the water, munch ribs in Chinatown, or gaze out on West Queen West with manaeesh flatbread.

Here are my picks for the top new restaurants in Toronto that opened in August.

This family-run restaurant on Queen West is completely staffed by Syrian newcomers, and that’s not even the best reason to head there. Fresh oven baked manaeesh, a flatbread sandwich stuffed with anything from labneh to egg, cheese, or zaatar with lots of vegetarian-friendly options.

This bar and restaurant in Queen’s Quay Terminal serves up boozy pitchers as well as a la carte saucy BBQ and fried chicken given a slight upscale bump along with sides like pecan slaw, pineapple salad, corn on the cob and jalapeno cornbread.

This classy new restaurant near Bayview and Belsize is serving Balkan cuisine family-style with upscale flair, with items on the menu like mante, fresh baked bread, and old fashioned cocktails made with baklava syrup.

A new venture from The Social Group, this megapub near Richmond and Peter serves simple fare like English breakfasts, scotch eggs, bangers and mash, and plenty of beer on tap in an appropriately regal yet laidback environment with a patio.

Ultra-local is the name of the game at this casual spot on the Esplanade that serves farmer’s platters of protein like brisket and turkey meatballs, sides and salads along with craft beer and wine both in their area little restaurant with an open kitchen and out on their patio with picnic benches.

Finally Chinatown has an easy place to go when you just have to have spicy Korean BBQ ribs covered in melted cheese. Plates are delivered sizzling here with multiple sides, and there are also lots of bar tapas to choose from to accompany pints of Sapporo.

Taiwanese fried chicken is the specialty here, dusted with salt and pepper, spicy powder, or crushed seaweed. Also get bao stuffed with fries and cheese, pork belly, or fried chicken.

A new Neapolitan pizza joint opened this month where you can hypnotize yourself by staring out at the waters of the Harbourfront or by staring into the flames of the giant pizza oven in their open kitchen, which puts out pies topped with ingredients like wild boar bacon, caramelized onions, fior de latte, and San Marzano sauce.

Thoughtfully elegant small plates of sustainable seafood and sushi are on the menu at this place on Harbord, with options like fluke and oyster, and veg like shishito peppers and black maitake.

Charcuterie boards, oysters and crispy soy pork belly interplay with fried chicken and cornbread on the menu at this swanky new Queen West restaurant.