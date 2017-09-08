Toronto restaurant charging $30 for a slice of melon

A luxury breed of melon has arrived at a Toronto restaurant. The Japanese Cantaloupe, or Crown Melon, is now being sold at Izakaya Ju for a whopping $30 per slice.

The Crown Melon is a rare and special breed of cantaloupe grown in Japan under extremely strict conditions. Farmers cut all but one of the fruits from each plant to ensure the sweetness and flavour are concentrated.

Ju Anzai, owner of the restaurant, says the taste is like "being in heaven." He brought the melon to Toronto so people could have a chance to "enjoy the difference, in smell, taste, and juiciness."

Luxury fruits are a hot item in Japan, and are often bought as gifts for loved ones and friends. Some prime crops can sell for thousands of dollars at auction.