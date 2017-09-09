Eat & Drink
Lisa Power
Posted 4 hours ago

idris elba toronto

Toronto cafe really wants Idris Elba to come visit



A Toronto coffee shop is now into day 12 of their campaign to have actor Idris Elba stop at their cafe while he's in town for TIFF this week.

Grinder, a cafe in Leslieville, embarked on their #IdrisNeedsGrinder campaign hoping that Elba will inevitably want a boost and drop by for a selfie while promoting his new movie Molly's Game in Toronto.

Elba, perhaps best known for his role as Stringer Bell in The Wire and as John Luther in Luther, was on the red carpet yesterday posing with fans. 

He was also spotted last night with co-star Jessica Chastain at the post screening party for the film put on by Grey Goose Canada at The Citizen.

Owner of Grinder Joelle Murray admits the campaign was born out of "pure fandom" and hopes it will draw attention to smaller, lesser-known areas of the city celebrities don't get the chance to see. 


She says that so far the campaign has brought in new business, but no Idris.

