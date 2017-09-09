Eat & Drink
holy chicken food truck

Food truck giving away free fried chicken all weekend in Toronto

Brace yourself, chicken lovers, and gear up for some free fried chicken all weekend long.

Holy Chicken food truck will be giving out free fried chicken all weekend as part of a promotion for TIFF premier of Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken!, starring Morgan Spurlock, star of the 2004 McDonald's misadventure Super Size Me.

Everything is free for this weekend. The Holy Chicken Crispy Sandwich, Lil Cluckers (chicken tenders) and homemade 'slaw are all on the menu.

super size me 2

The menu at the Holy Chicken food truck. Photo by blogTO.

The giveaway is not without its catch, though: in keeping with the message of the movie about the perceived health benefits of chicken and it's impact on farming and the fast food industry, the sign on the truck reads:

"In the food industry, the "health halo" is a halo effect created by clever marketing to make you believe the food is better for you than it is. This belief often results in increased consumption!"

Yesterday, the truck was parked outside the Ryerson Theatre but today and tomorrow you can find it on TIFF's Festival Street near King and John.

And, remember, nothing is ever completely free in this world.

super size me 2

