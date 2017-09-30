One of Toronto's worst malls is getting a food hall

Cloverdale Mall seems to be one of those places that Toronto loves to hate (or hates to love, perhaps).

The large vacancies left in part by the failure of Target in Canada and and lack of attractive anchor stores tend to make Cloverdale an artifact of an era passed.

Having stood in its place for almost 60 years, the Etobicoke staple might finally be receiving a much-needed major makeover.

New plans show the vacant section of the mall will be redeveloped and expanded.

These design concepts include a food hall replacing the former Target, which has sat empty since the company’s Canadian demise in 2015. A freestanding Movati Athletics and separate retail section will also be built in the parking lot.

The food area will be a more modern, vendor-based food hall, similar to the ones that have been popping up at other malls across the city.

Saks Fifth Avenue, the former Waterworks building, and Assembly Chef’s Hall are all examples of this new trend. Cloverdale’s food hall appears to be based on a similar model that incorporated marketplace features rather than just fast food chains.

The new plans, from WZMH Architects, add more than 38,000 square metres of retail space to the mall, as well as an office component.

Early designs show a sleek concept. Silver fins stand vertical along the sides of the exterior, which is mainly brick, glass, and metal paneling.

This makeover may be just what’s needed to revitalize a longstanding old mall that still features a laid back shopping experience not seen at more popular destinations.