Peruvian sushi chain Chotto Matte opening Toronto location

Chotto Matte, the popular Peruvian-Japanese fusion restaurant, will soon be opening in Toronto.

Restaurateur and owner Kurt Zdesar has announced plans to expand the chain into several cities, one of which is a 9,000 sq ft. location in Brookfield Place at 161 Bay Street.

Chotto Matte is well-loved for their Nikkei sharing menus, elaborate sushi, maki and sashimi offerings as well as robata and anticucheria barbecue.

The growing chain will also open two locations in London, UK, and one in Miami. There's no word yet on the official Toronto opening date.