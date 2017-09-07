Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
brunch toronto

The top 5 cheap new brunch in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Cheap new brunch restaurants in Toronto are good bets for those on a budget. While bacon and eggs are easy to cook at home there are still places to treat yourself for $10 or less when doing dishes isn't part of the weekend gameplan.

Here are my picks for cheap new brunch restaurants in Toronto.

Wilder

For the quality of ingredients that go into the brunches at this Junction cafe, you’d expect them to cost a whole lot more, but organic egg scrambles with avocado, toast and local hot sauce are just $7 and smoothie bowls with ingredients like acai or dragonfruit are under $10.

The Poet

$8 breakfast sandwiches reign at this King East cafe, made with Persian mortadella or beef sausage, two eggs and mozzarella. Otherwise, split a sumptuous brunch feast of eggs in your choice of style, salad, Persian meats and cheese and more for under $20.

Isabella's Boutique Restaurant

The mochi mochi pancakes at this Beaches brunch spot are light and fluffy, but your wallet will stay heavy after eating them as these Instagrammable stacks of sweetness only cost around $10.

Rise and Dine Eatery

Super cheap breakfasts reign at this East York diner, with $5.99 weekday early bird specials that don't stray far from your typical eggs, bacon and hash from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Also get a crazy range of waffles and crepes here.

Shanee

Toasts topped with avocado, mixed fruit, or coconut and almond spreads are all under $5 at this Thai spot on College, and sizeable yogurt parfaits packed with fruit and granola are just $3.25.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Isabella's

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

10 bar and restaurant hotspots for TIFF 2017

The top 5 cheap new brunch in Toronto

Complaints on the rise in Toronto's restaurant industry

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Bisha Hotel, Bar Sybanne, Soul Chocolate, Annabelle

Peruvian sushi chain Chotto Matte opening Toronto location

Hidden Toronto cafe abruptly shuts down after 6 months

The top 10 new cheap eats in Toronto

Victory Cafe is reopening in Toronto