The top 5 cheap new brunch in Toronto

Cheap new brunch restaurants in Toronto are good bets for those on a budget. While bacon and eggs are easy to cook at home there are still places to treat yourself for $10 or less when doing dishes isn't part of the weekend gameplan.

Here are my picks for cheap new brunch restaurants in Toronto.

For the quality of ingredients that go into the brunches at this Junction cafe, you’d expect them to cost a whole lot more, but organic egg scrambles with avocado, toast and local hot sauce are just $7 and smoothie bowls with ingredients like acai or dragonfruit are under $10.

$8 breakfast sandwiches reign at this King East cafe, made with Persian mortadella or beef sausage, two eggs and mozzarella. Otherwise, split a sumptuous brunch feast of eggs in your choice of style, salad, Persian meats and cheese and more for under $20.

The mochi mochi pancakes at this Beaches brunch spot are light and fluffy, but your wallet will stay heavy after eating them as these Instagrammable stacks of sweetness only cost around $10.

Super cheap breakfasts reign at this East York diner, with $5.99 weekday early bird specials that don't stray far from your typical eggs, bacon and hash from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Also get a crazy range of waffles and crepes here.

Toasts topped with avocado, mixed fruit, or coconut and almond spreads are all under $5 at this Thai spot on College, and sizeable yogurt parfaits packed with fruit and granola are just $3.25.