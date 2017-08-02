Eat & Drink
tim hortons toronto

Tim Hortons officially ups prices and Toronto gets emotional

Toronto coffee drinkers probably weren't too pleased to wake up to a price hike on their daily double double this morning.

That's because Tim Hortons raised its prices today, citing "rising operational costs" as the reason for charging a reported 10 cents more per cup of coffee and many other items.

The last time Tims upped prices was back in 2014, but nothing caused a stir quite like the time the coffee chain changed its cup sizes.

Along with increasing prices, Restaurant Brands International, the company that owns Tim Hortons, announced this morning that it plans to bring the coffee shop to Spain. It also revealed it had lower profits compared to last year. 

Tims has also finally started to roll out its mobile order and pay app.  

