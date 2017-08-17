The top 10 restaurants for a pre-theatre dinner in Toronto

The top restaurants for a pre-theatre dinner understand that you recognize the finer things in life: great food, wine, entertainment, and even better timing. These places get that you have somewhere to be, and have designed entire experiences around these needs to set the stage for the perfect evening out.

Here are my picks for the top restaurants for a pre-theatre dinner in Toronto.

Since this place is literally next to the Crow's Theatre, it only makes sense they’d offer a prix-fixe specifically meant to be served before shows. Menu items include classic French offerings like pork terrine, onion soup, Porc a la Milanaise and champignons bourguignon.

A mere two-minute walk from the Tarragon theatre, this place is tiny so you’ll likely have to reserve, but classic comforting French bistro dishes like duck confit accompanied by the perfect glass of wine await you here. A prix fixe dinner menu for $35 a head is served each night, ending at 6:30.

This stunning space close to the Royal Alex is on the lobby level of the Shangri-La hotel, and will ensure your pre-theatre dinner is well-timed and elegant with choices on the menu like tomato consomme, wild chinook salmon, agnolotti, and apple rhubarb pie or cucumber and lime bavaroise.

Located near Berkeley and Richmond just a stone’s throw from Berkeley Street Theatre, this Thai restaurant is used to getting folks out for showings, and opens at 4 p.m. for dinner, so it’s easy to plan out your evening. With an app, drink and main averaging out at around 45 minutes to an hour, this place will fill you with Thai eats on a tight timetable.

All of Chef Nuit Regular’s popular Thai restaurants are known for their lightning quick service, and this spot near the Princess of Wales theatre runs with the same precision. Grab spring rolls, beef salad, their famous pad thai or perhaps a beef noodle soup or some oxtail in a hurry.

Event coordinators working for this seafood restaurant near the Elgin and Winter Garden theatres run by a Chase hospitality group can help you plan the ideal pre-theatre dinner that will get everyone in their seats by curtains up, bellies full from gorging on seafood platters.

This Italian hotspot on Portland is just a hop, skip and a jump away from Factory Theatre at Bathurst and Adelaide, though you will most definitely need a reservation for a pre-theatre meal of pizza or pasta as it's always crowded here.

There’s no specific pre-theatre menu at this French bistro, but it's located directly across from the Young Centre for the Performing Arts on Tank House Lane in the Distillery District. Small plates like asparagus frites, PB & J foie gras or salt cod donuts can be enjoyed on the fly as well as items from the raw bar.

This Japanese soup spot is located just around the corner from Buddies in Bad Times. Its tucked away location means there are often seats at the bar facing the active kitchen even without reservations, and ramen orders typically arrive at the table quickly. Just be careful not to splatter your nice theatre duds.

Less than a block from The Theatre Centre, this pretty restaurant serves up an ample menu of quick cold items like ceviche, tartare and salads for those with less time on their hands, as well as easy upscale pizzas and shareables.