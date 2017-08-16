Now you can drink coffee in Toronto for half price

Coffee drinkers in Toronto usually have their own favourite haunts, but if you're itching to get out and explore cafes around the city, you might want to check out a DIY coffee tour that just launched. Best of all, it also includes cheap coffee.

The Craft Coffee Tour, from coffee subscription service The Roasters Pack, features 13 different cafes in its $27.95 "tour guide booklet." For that price, you also get an audio guide and access to one drink or coffee drinking experience at the participating cafes - the founder says that's more than $30 in savings.

Participating cafes include Neo Coffee Bar (cappuccino), Tucana Coffee (cappuccino), De Mello Palheta (latte) and Hot Black (mint-infused cold brew or coffee popsicle).

There's also audio for this self-guided tour, so you can learn about the coffee shops along the way.

Much like the craft beer passport, you can stop by the cafes any time until November 30.