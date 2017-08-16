Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto coffee

Now you can drink coffee in Toronto for half price

Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Coffee drinkers in Toronto usually have their own favourite haunts, but if you're itching to get out and explore cafes around the city, you might want to check out a DIY coffee tour that just launched. Best of all, it also includes cheap coffee.

The Craft Coffee Tour, from coffee subscription service The Roasters Pack, features 13 different cafes in its $27.95 "tour guide booklet." For that price, you also get an audio guide and access to one drink or coffee drinking experience at the participating cafes - the founder says that's more than $30 in savings. 

Participating cafes include Neo Coffee Bar (cappuccino), Tucana Coffee (cappuccino), De Mello Palheta (latte) and Hot Black (mint-infused cold brew or coffee popsicle).

There's also audio for this self-guided tour, so you can learn about the coffee shops along the way. 

Much like the craft beer passport, you can stop by the cafes any time until November 30. 

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Hot Black

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Now you can drink coffee in Toronto for half price

Cheap McDonald's hamburgers draw huge lines in Toronto

The 10 most outrageous food coming to the CNE

It looks like Drake is opening a new restaurant in Toronto

Toronto is finally getting a Seinfeld cafe

Toronto's getting a vegan burger joint

Huge crowds hit up Toronto's Waterfront Night Market

10 epic sweet and savoury treats from Toronto's dessert fest