Toronto's new food truck does butter chicken burritos

Kathi Roll Express is Toronto's newest food truck bringing together the tastiest traditions of Mexican and Indian food. Their signature item is the kathi roll, a kind of soft authentic Indian wrap baked right in the truck.

The food truck takes its name from what was once their brick-and-mortar business. The truck can now be spotted around town by the huge pictures of Indian film stars plastered on the side.

Every meal is totally customizable. You can get a burrito, taco or rice bowl, then choose a protein from chicken tikka, lamb kebab or paneer tikka and flavoured sauce from mint, butter, or spicy piri piri.

They also do Indian tacos ($6 or 2 for $10) also using tortillas they make themselves.

They’re served uniquely with egg cooked right on top of the tortilla that gives extra creaminess and protein.

A lamb kebab filling gives this even more flavourful uniqueness, the meat spiced and gamey.

The chicken tikka filling is nice and spicy but flavourful and the egg helps hold everything together, making these tacos one of the easier, quicker options.

All tacos are topped with spiced onions and a slaw salad for some crunch.

Aside from the kathi rolls their other must-try item is their butter chicken burritos ($10). It’s like an Indian butter chicken meal all wrapped up, bringing together the components of rice, bread and super spicy chicken in a creamy sauce.

The kathi rolls ($11) are a bit less of a handful than the burrito, though an abundance of sauce is super drippy. This roll filled with chicken tikka does not mess around with the heat level either.

The street food coming out of this truck can be made milder if you like, but if you’re looking to blow your head off with some authentic heat this is a good find.

The fusion of these two delightfully messy handheld cuisines works great, making this one of the best new food trucks in Toronto this summer.