dog cafe toronto

The top 10 dog-friendly cafes in Toronto

Dog-friendly cafes in Toronto are spots where our furry friends are not only welcome, but are kept comfortable with water dishes and treats. These are great places to visit after running through a park.

Here are my picks for the top dog-friendly cafes in Toronto.

Tom & Sawyer

Toronto's first dog-friendly cafe, this Leslieville spot serves coffee to humans and freshly made meals, treats and water to your pooch who is also welcome inside and invited to hangout for a while.

Dundas General

This Dundas West cafe and general store not only sells pet treats and supplies, but welcomes dogs with a jar of pet treats and a street-side water bowl.

Goldstruck

This local roaster just below street level in Yorkville has a big jar of treats for dogs and a large window so you can see your furry pal outside when you're at the counter ordering your cayenne or halva latte.

Rooster Coffee House 

This cozy Broadview coffee shop can't allow dogs inside the cafe but they have a special mat, hangout area and water dishes for four-legged friends outside. 

Atlas Espresso Bar

This Front Street cafe just west of Portland is a go-to spot in the neighbourhood for dog owners. Expect to find a water dish and dog treats at the door.

Field Trip

This Bloorcourt cafe and bar has water and dog treats and a large wooden patio enclosure where you can hang out while keeping a close eye on your furry friend.

G For Gelato

This Jarvis Street cafe does canine-friendly flavours of gelato like their dairy-free hazelnut with dog treat sprinkles. While dogs can't go into the cafe itself, they are welcome to chill on or near the benches outside.

Wallace Espresso 

This small coffee shop on Dupont has a dog dish outside to keep your canine refreshed as you grab your drink inside. There's also a bench out front so you can keep them company while inhaling your espresso.

Fix Coffee and Bikes

While dogs aren't allowed inside this Gladstone Avenue cafe, they have the perfect turf patio hangout spot where Fido can chill and have a drink.

Jimmy's on Ossington

You can't bring dogs inside the Ossington location of this mini-cafe chain, but Jimmy's does have dog treats near the door to reward your pal for waiting outside for a minute while you get caffeinated. 

