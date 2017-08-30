Eat & Drink
Lisa Power
Posted 5 hours ago
amsterdam barrel house

Amsterdam Brewery is opening a huge new brewpub in Toronto

Amsterdam Brewery is about to become even more prominent in Toronto.  The Amsterdam Barrel House, a sprawling 300-seat brewpub is set to take over the space vacated by Against the Grain Tavern on Laird Drive.

Look for an ample patio that features a wood-fire grill that'll contribute to the restaurant's food philosophy with plenty of dishes prepared on the open flame. According to an Amersterdam rep, the menu will appeal to all diets from vegan to carnivore.

It goes without saying that the beer selection will take centre stage at the Barrel House. You can expect beer to be brewed on site (though the main Amsterdam facility is just a short walk away) with special offerings like bourbon barreled beer that reference the pub's name.

Naturally, there will also be wine and cocktails on offer for non-beer drinkers. Interestingly, the restaurant will be divided up to provide a dedicated area for family diners and those who prefer a more quiet experience. 

While an exact opening date has yet to be set, Amersterdam targeting late September, which means that the outdoor fire places on the patio will come in handy. We might, however, have to wait for warmer days to play shuffleboard or pool at the outdoor table that'll also grace the patio.

PJ Mixer

