Vote for your favourite photo of Summerlicious 2017

The annual Summerlicious prix-fixe extravaganza has now come to an end which means it's now time to find out what we missed by scrolling through all the photos. We've narrowed the entries to a final ten and now ask you to vote for three winners.

Vote for your favourite photo here.

Here are the finalists selected for the Summerlicious 2017 photo challenge.

1. modernpicasso at Canoe

A post shared by Matt (@modernpicasso_) on Jul 10, 2017 at 8:54am PDT

2. yannielaiphotography at Cluny

A post shared by Yannie Lai (@yannielaiphotography) on Jul 21, 2017 at 10:12am PDT

3. photosoritdidnthappen at Ricarda's

A post shared by Katrine (@photosoritdidnthappen) on Jul 11, 2017 at 11:04pm PDT

4. foodiefork at Kasa Moto

A post shared by Food Blogger & Influencer (@foodiefork) on Jul 9, 2017 at 4:32pm PDT

5. fudeninja at Lisbon by Night

A post shared by fudeninja (@fudeninja) on Jul 7, 2017 at 9:01pm PDT

6. torontoofoodiee at Nota Bene

A post shared by Andy (@torontoofoodiee) on Jul 8, 2017 at 7:19pm PDT

7. rickyrichrich777 at Sassafraz

A post shared by Richard Roche (@rickyrichrich777) on Jul 10, 2017 at 2:51pm PDT

8. michimimimi at Aria Ristorante

A post shared by @michimimimi on Jul 13, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

9. sugarpuffeats at Lisa Marie

A post shared by Sally (@sugarpuff.eats) on Jul 20, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT

10. hangryfoodies at Azure

A post shared by Anh | Toronto 🇨🇦 (@hangry_foodies) on Jul 17, 2017 at 5:59pm PDT

Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday July 30, 2017.

Winners will receive the following prizes: