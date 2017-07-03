This Week on DineSafe: Thai One On, Jaipur Grille, Cube, Pho Xua, Chiu Chow Boy

This week on DineSafe there are no restaurant closures to report. There were, however, a number of conditional passes doled out, including a yellow card to the popular chain Thai One On who written up for both minor and crucial infractions.

Discover which other restaurants landed on DineSafe this week.

Cube Nightclub (314 Queen St. West)

Inspected on: June 26, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Pho Xua (1768 St. Clair Ave. West)

Inspected on: June 26, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Chiu Chow Boy (3261 Kennedy Rd.)

Inspected on: June 28, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required.

Inspected on: June 28, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Thai One On (861 York Mills Rd.)

Inspected on: June 28, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.

Jaipur Grille (208 Queens Quay West)