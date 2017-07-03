This Week on DineSafe: Thai One On, Jaipur Grille, Cube, Pho Xua, Chiu Chow Boy

This week on DineSafe there are no restaurant closures to report. There were, however, a number of conditional passes doled out, including a yellow card to the popular chain Thai One On who written up for both minor and crucial infractions.
- Inspected on: June 26, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Pho Xua (1768 St. Clair Ave. West)
- Inspected on: June 26, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: June 28, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required.
- Inspected on: June 28, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: June 28, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.
- Inspected on: June 29, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
