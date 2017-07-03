Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
dinesafe toronto

This Week on DineSafe: Thai One On, Jaipur Grille, Cube, Pho Xua, Chiu Chow Boy

Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This week on DineSafe there are no restaurant closures to report. There were, however, a number of conditional passes doled out, including a yellow card to the popular chain Thai One On who written up for both minor and crucial infractions.

Discover which other restaurants landed on DineSafe this week.

Cube Nightclub (314 Queen St. West)
  • Inspected on: June 26, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Pho Xua (1768 St. Clair Ave. West)
  • Inspected on: June 26, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Chiu Chow Boy (3261 Kennedy Rd.)
  • Inspected on: June 28, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required.
Joe's Buffet Palace (361 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: June 28, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Thai One On (861 York Mills Rd.)
  • Inspected on: June 28, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.
Jaipur Grille (208 Queens Quay West)
  • Inspected on: June 29, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

This Week on DineSafe: Thai One On, Jaipur Grille, Cube, Pho Xua, Chiu Chow Boy

10 restaurants with stunning interior design in Toronto

The 20 most popular summertime treats in Toronto

The top 5 bars for cider lovers in Toronto

The top 10 new restaurant openings in Toronto for June

The top 10 brunch restaurants for drinks in Toronto

Toronto food events: TO Food Fest, Brewer's Backyard, Ribfest, Summerlicious

Toronto Restaurant Openings: The Saigon Hustle, Rita's Italian Ice, Lox + Schmear