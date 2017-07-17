Eat & Drink
dinesafe toronto

This Week on DineSafe: Tacos 101, Doomie's, Progress Bakery, Bunner's, Tori's Bakeshop

This week on DineSafe a popular Portuguese bakery was shutdown by city health inspectors. The restaurant failed to prevent a rodent infestation, which ultimately led to there closure.

Discover what other Toronto spots got dinged this week on DineSafe.

Hakka Wow (1433 Gerrard St. East)
  • Inspected on: July 10, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Tacos 101 (101 Dundas St. East)
  • Inspected on: July 10, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Doomie's (1263 Queen St. West)
  • Inspected on: July 11, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Kairali (1210 Kennedy Rd.)
  • Inspected on: July 11, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Tori's Bakeshop (430 Front St. East)
  • Inspected on: July 11, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Paramount Fine Foods (253 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: July 12, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Bunner's Bake Shop (3054 Dundas St. West)
  • Inspected on: July 13, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Progress Bakery (996 Dovercourt Rd.)
  • Inspected on: July 14, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to prevent a rodent infestation.

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

