This Week on DineSafe: Tacos 101, Doomie's, Progress Bakery, Bunner's, Tori's Bakeshop

This week on DineSafe a popular Portuguese bakery was shutdown by city health inspectors. The restaurant failed to prevent a rodent infestation, which ultimately led to there closure.

Discover what other Toronto spots got dinged this week on DineSafe.

Hakka Wow (1433 Gerrard St. East)

Inspected on: July 10, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Tacos 101 (101 Dundas St. East)

Inspected on: July 10, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: July 11, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Kairali (1210 Kennedy Rd.)

Inspected on: July 11, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Inspected on: July 11, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Paramount Fine Foods (253 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: July 12, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: July 13, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Progress Bakery (996 Dovercourt Rd.)