dinesafe toronto

This Week on DineSafe: Momo San, Wah Sing, The Captain's Boil, Cafe La Gaffe

This week on DineSafe two popular Baldwin Street establishments were shutdown by city health inspectors. Both restaurants were cited for gross unsanitary conditions ultimately resulting in their closures. 

Find out what other popular spots got carded this week on DineSafe.

Momo San (26 Baldwin St.)
  • Inspected on: July 4, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 9 (Minor: 3, Significant: 5, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Wah Sing (47 Baldwin St.)
  • Inspected on: July 5, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to prevent gross unsanitary conditions and operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Times Square Diner (531 Wilson Heights Blvd.)
  • Inspected on: July 5, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Cafe La Gaffe (24 Baldwin St.)
  • Inspected on: July 6, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to prevent gross unsanitary conditions and operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
The Captain's Boil (476 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: July 7, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Mom's Korean Food (612 Bloor St. West)
  • Inspected on: July 7, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

