This Week on DineSafe: Momo San, Wah Sing, The Captain's Boil, Cafe La Gaffe

This week on DineSafe two popular Baldwin Street establishments were shutdown by city health inspectors. Both restaurants were cited for gross unsanitary conditions ultimately resulting in their closures.

Momo San (26 Baldwin St.)

Inspected on: July 4, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 9 (Minor: 3, Significant: 5, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Wah Sing (47 Baldwin St.)

Inspected on: July 5, 2017

Inspection finding: Red (Closed)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to prevent gross unsanitary conditions and operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Times Square Diner (531 Wilson Heights Blvd.)

Inspected on: July 5, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Cafe La Gaffe (24 Baldwin St.)

Inspected on: July 6, 2017

Inspection finding: Red (Closed)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to prevent gross unsanitary conditions and operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Inspected on: July 7, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4)

Crucial infractions include: N/A