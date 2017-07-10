This Week on DineSafe: Momo San, Wah Sing, The Captain's Boil, Cafe La Gaffe

This week on DineSafe two popular Baldwin Street establishments were shutdown by city health inspectors. Both restaurants were cited for gross unsanitary conditions ultimately resulting in their closures.
Momo San (26 Baldwin St.)
- Inspected on: July 4, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 9 (Minor: 3, Significant: 5, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Wah Sing (47 Baldwin St.)
- Inspected on: July 5, 2017
- Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to prevent gross unsanitary conditions and operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.