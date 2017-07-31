Eat & Drink
Vancouver pub empire Donnelly Group is taking over The Beaconsfield

Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 9 hours ago


The long-standing West Queen West restaurant and bar The Beaconsfield closed earlier this year after the building was sold. But the corner spot at 1154 Queen St. W. will soon get a new lease on life.

That's because the Vancouver-based Donnelly Group bought the building and has taken over the space. It will be transforming it into Death and Taxes, a new pub.

The Donnelly Group has a bunch of pubs and barber shops in Vancouver. The hospitality company expanded into Toronto last year when it opened Belfast Love on King West. It also owns Barber & Co. on Ossington.

