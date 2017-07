Toronto restaurant openings highlights the latest restaurant openings and closings in Toronto and also gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Recently reviewed

Opening soon

Pablo, known for its Japanese cheese tarts, now has an official opening date for its first Canadian location, which will be at 114 Dundas St. W. Mark your calendars for Aug. 18.

The Six Brewing Co., a new craft brewer, will be taking over the former Bent space at 777 Dundas St. W.

Plancha, which will offer "educated street food inspired by culinary epicentres like Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Greece, and Italy," is set to open at 44 Victoria St. next month.

Earlscourt BBQ by Pork Ninjas, which has had pop-ups at Wenona Lodge and Monarch Tavern, will be opening in Corso Italia at 1278 St. Clair Ave. W. in September.

Closed

Organic burger chain Bareburger has closed up its sole Toronto location.

Odd Espresso Bar didn't last long. For rent signs are now posted in the window.

Other news