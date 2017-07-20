Toronto's Natrel Milk Bar shuts down

Another Toronto milk bar has joined the deadpool. The relatively short-lived Natrel Milk Bar by Montreal's Java U has shut down.

The cafe, which highlighted products from milk company Natrel, took over the space at 1092 Queen St. W. It was previously home to the "Drake you ho, this is all your fault" Starbucks.

A post shared by christineurias (@christineurias) on Apr 2, 2017 at 1:27pm PDT

After that West Queen West Starbucks closed, some hoped sort of indie retailer or restaurant would replace it. Instead, Queen and Dovercourt got a splashy brand activation for big dairy.

i do actually find the natrel milk bar to be more offensive then the starbucks because like, WOT is the dairy lobby up to????????? — artisanal cracker (@internetlauren) April 28, 2017

Now, the only milk bar left in Toronto is Momofuku's. Moo Milk Bar in the Beaches shut down a few years ago.