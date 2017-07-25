Toronto's most popular Korean supermarket opening downtown location

Toronto's most popular Korean grocery store is slowly expanding around the GTA, and now Galleria Supermarket will open an express store right at Yonge and Wellesley.

The incoming location, at 558 Yonge St., won't be quite as expansive as its other Toronto stores, but it looks like it'll offer produce, prepared meals (including chicken from Mom's Kitchen), and beer.

This mini-chain already has a location at York Mills and Don Mills, as well as one in Thornhill (Yonge and Steeles) and another in Oakville.

Along with produce and pantry items, Galleria is well-known for its wide variety of prepared food items.