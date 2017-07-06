Toronto gets a mysterious fake pizza hotline

Have you ever wanted to order a pizza, but didn't actually want to eat a piping hot pie?

If you're just craving a culinary connection, one mysterious Toronto service aims to fulfil that emotional need thanks to its fake pizza hotline.

Spotted on sign boards in Toronto recently, the fliers promise a "perfect simulation of the pizza ordering experience."

what if you hate ordering pizza, is there a fake pizza hotline website, please, I am bad at talking on the phone https://t.co/Ml1SFGn1O2 — Bi Millenial Man (@HellaNarez) July 6, 2017

It's all about the satisfaction of ordering your dream pie, hanging up, and carrying on with your night.

The phone lines officially open Saturday, July 15 at 11:58 p.m. and close Sunday, July 15 at 2:30 a.m., which really is prime munchie time. Call 647-483-2705 between those wee hours of the morning and see what happens.

I'd like to invest 1 million dollars in Fake Pizza Hotline Festival please. — Dystopioca Pudding (@MasterofDiaspar) July 6, 2017

There's some speculation that the group behind the signs is The Marxist Nudist Taxidermy Club Toronto, a campy, fun-loving organization that's hosted unique events in the city, such as an award show called The Minties.

Can it be a thing where everyone who calls the Fake Pizza Hotline just gets that pizza sent to my house?? pic.twitter.com/9gVGOdFdzs — Alex Cooper (@Alex_Cooper89) July 6, 2017

Folks are free to call the hotline now, but all you'll hear is a recorded message that fake pizzas are ready to be ordered, and not made, sent or eaten early on Sunday morning.

This could, of course, all be an elaborate guerrilla marketing campaign for a big pizza chain. But whatever, bring on the fake 'za.