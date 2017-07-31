This Week on DineSafe: ZenQ, Bagel World, Wakame Sushi, Magic Oven, Curry & Co.

This week on DineSafe three Toronto restaurants got shut down. Curry & Co., Wakame Sushi and Tea Shop 168 all got red cards from city health inspectors.

Find out who else got busted this week on DineSafe.

Inspected on: July 24, 2017

Inspection finding: Red (Closed)

Number of infractions: 11 (Minor: 4, Significant: 4, Crucial: 3)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to prevent gross unsanitary conditions, operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated and storing hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4 C and 60 C.

Inspected on: July 24, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

ASAP City (213 Church St.)

Inspected on: July 26, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

Tea Shop 168 (261B Spadina Ave.)

Inspected on: July 26, 2017

Inspection finding: Red (Closed)

Number of infractions: 9 (Minor: 2, Significant: 6, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to prevent a rodent infestation.

Wakame Sushi (638 Sheppard Ave. West)

Inspected on: July 26, 2017

Inspection finding: Red (Closed)

Number of infractions: 11 (Minor: 3, Significant: 6, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to prevent gross unsanitary conditions and operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Bagel World (336 Wilson Ave.)

Inspected on: July 27, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 14 (Minor: 4, Significant: 8, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

ZenQ Desserts (5437 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: July 27, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Brownstone Bistro (601 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: July 28, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Magic Oven (1450 Danforth Ave.)