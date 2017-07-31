This Week on DineSafe: ZenQ, Bagel World, Wakame Sushi, Magic Oven, Curry & Co.

This week on DineSafe three Toronto restaurants got shut down. Curry & Co., Wakame Sushi and Tea Shop 168 all got red cards from city health inspectors.
- Inspected on: July 24, 2017
- Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
- Number of infractions: 11 (Minor: 4, Significant: 4, Crucial: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to prevent gross unsanitary conditions, operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated and storing hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4 C and 60 C.
- Inspected on: July 24, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
- Inspected on: July 26, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
- Inspected on: July 26, 2017
- Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
- Number of infractions: 9 (Minor: 2, Significant: 6, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to prevent a rodent infestation.
Wakame Sushi (638 Sheppard Ave. West)
- Inspected on: July 26, 2017
- Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
- Number of infractions: 11 (Minor: 3, Significant: 6, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to prevent gross unsanitary conditions and operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
- Inspected on: July 27, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 14 (Minor: 4, Significant: 8, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
- Inspected on: July 27, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: July 28, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Magic Oven (1450 Danforth Ave.)
- Inspected on: July 28, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.