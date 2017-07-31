Eat & Drink
This Week on DineSafe: ZenQ, Bagel World, Wakame Sushi, Magic Oven, Curry & Co.

This week on DineSafe three Toronto restaurants got shut down. Curry & Co., Wakame Sushi and Tea Shop 168 all got red cards from city health inspectors.

Find out who else got busted this week on DineSafe.

Curry & Co. (10 Dundas St. East)
  • Inspected on: July 24, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
  • Number of infractions: 11 (Minor: 4, Significant: 4, Crucial: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to prevent gross unsanitary conditions, operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated and storing hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4 C and 60 C. 
Steve's Restaurant (3788 Bathurst St.)
  • Inspected on: July 24, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
ASAP City (213 Church St.)
  • Inspected on: July 26, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
Tea Shop 168 (261B Spadina Ave.)
  • Inspected on: July 26, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
  • Number of infractions: 9 (Minor: 2, Significant: 6, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to prevent a rodent infestation.
Wakame Sushi (638 Sheppard Ave. West)
  • Inspected on: July 26, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
  • Number of infractions: 11 (Minor: 3, Significant: 6, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to prevent gross unsanitary conditions and operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Bagel World (336 Wilson Ave.)
  • Inspected on: July 27, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 14 (Minor: 4, Significant: 8, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
ZenQ Desserts (5437 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: July 27, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Brownstone Bistro (601 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: July 28, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Magic Oven (1450 Danforth Ave.)
  • Inspected on: July 28, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

