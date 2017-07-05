Toronto is getting a bourbon & BBQ festival this summer

There are already a few festivals and parties that'll bring the country vibes to Toronto, but only one is taking over an island to transport you and your palette to the backwoods.

The Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival by Taste Toronto is happening at Ontario Place from August 25 to 27 and will feature meat, craft beer, bourbon cocktails, live country music, line dancing and a mechanical bull. There'll also be BBQ workshops, axe throwing and a "backyard chill zone."

There will be over 20 vendors at this big ol' country jamboree, including AAA Bar, Barque Smokehouse, Gotham Grill, Fidel Gastros,

Jerk Brothers, Apple Fritter Factory, and La Novela to name a few.



Tickets start at $4.95 and go on sale July 11.