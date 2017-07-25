Eat & Drink
tiramisu toronto

Popular Korean tiramisu chain opening first Toronto location

Toronto's newest dessert trend might just be giant goblets filled with tiramisu and soft serve ice cream.

That's because the popular Kiss The Tiramisu, which has been attracting long lineups since it opened in the Hongdae region of Seoul, looks like it's coming to Toronto.

kiss my tiramisu toronto

There's currently a sign in the window at 160 Baldwin St., advertising that Kiss My Tiramisu will be opening soon. So what makes this place special? This gimmick here is that it serves tiramisu and ice cream in gold-rimmed to-go goblets. Faaaancy. 

A post shared by @awesome_zyj on

The chain has multiple locations in South Korea, as well as outposts in Hong Kong, Singapore and Thailand. 

Lead photo by

Muay Jitsupa

