Sweet Jesus is opening in the Annex

Epic ice cream cones are a dime a dozen in Toronto right now, but one of the original purveyors of these over-the-t0p treats keeps on spreading the soft serve gospel.

Sweet Jesus is opening up another location, and this time it's in the Annex at 416 Bloor St. W., just a few doors down from El Furniture Warehouse, later this summer.

The Instagrammable ice cream shop now has numerous outposts across Ontario, including in Ottawa, Niagara Falls and Port Carling in Muskoka.

The original Sweet Jesus came attached to the John Street La Carnita, and that taco restaurant is expanding too. It's slated to open in Winnipeg in mid-August.