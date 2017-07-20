Susur Lee is opening a healthy fast food restaurant in Toronto

One of Toronto's most well-known chefs looks like he's getting ready to open his newest restaurant. But instead of fine (or fine-ish) dining, this incoming spot might veer towards fast food.

Lee recently posted in the popular Food and Wine Industry Navigator Facebook group that he was looking for a chef to spearhead "an upcoming quick-serve, high volume, health-driven food concept."

"The health driven menu will be inspired by the ingredients and flavours of east Asia blended with international influences from the Western Hemisphere," he continued.

"It’s an exciting new concept Chef Lee is working on with his sons however nothing has been finalized," said a public relations representative for Lee via email.

Details about this new venture remain sparse for now.

Earlier this year, Lee shut down Bent on Dundas Street West. A new brewery looks like it's going to be replacing it.