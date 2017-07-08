Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Summerlicious Toronto 2017

The Summerlicious photo challenge is back for 2017

Summerlicious 2017 has started! Running through July 23, the annual food event provides one of the best ways to sample dishes at Toronto restaurants with three-course fixed priced lunch and dinner menus offered at more than 200 different spots.

Are you doing Summerlicious this year? If so, we want to see your photos and might even reward you for your efforts, too.

To participate, just tag your photos on Instagram with #blogTOlicious

The deadline for entry is end of day July 23, after which we'll select our 10 favourite photos and then let you vote for the top three. Voting will commence on July 25 and run until July 30.

Winners will receive the following prizes:

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Jamie's Italian

