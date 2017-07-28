Starbucks shutting down all Teavana stores in Toronto

Toronto tea lovers have plenty of options when it comes to shopping for tea here, but the local market is about to shrink as one major player pulls out for good.

Yesterday, Starbucks announced it would close all 379 of its stand alone Teavana stores. According to the Associated Press, the American-based company is looking to focus its efforts on improving sales at its ubiquitous coffee shops.

This means the six remaining Toronto Teavana stores will shut down. There are currently locations at the Eaton Centre, the Shops at Don Mills, Fairview Mall, Scotia Plaza, Yorkdale Shopping Centre, and Brookfield Place.

Literally me after hearing that Starbucks is closing down all Teavana stores: pic.twitter.com/SvO4TP4yZd — Kyle Burbank (@KyleBurbank) July 27, 2017

There are also Teavana locations scattered throughout the GTA. Starbucks initially bought Teavana back in 2012.