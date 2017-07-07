Popular Gerrard East restaurant Saturday Dinette has closed

Gerrard East is a street on the rise, largely thanks to various businesses and restaurants, such as Saturday Dinette.

But the popular spot at the corner of Gerrard and Logan announced on Instagram today that it has closed down for good after three and half years in operation.

"After a longstanding battle with our landlords we no longer could operate it as a safe haven for our friends, guests, staff and family," says Saturday Dinette's Instagram post.

It continues: "We could no longer muster the energy to operate out of a space full of intimidation and intrusion! Thank you all for the support and lending ear!"

While this restaurant might be no more, owner Suzanne Barr will open Kid Chocolate Lunch Counter & Bar just a few doors down from Saturday Dinette.

Beginning next week on July 11, Barr will also be the Gladstone Hotel's chef-in-residence.