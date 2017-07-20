Popular vegan pizza joint opening in Toronto

Toronto's about to get more vegan pizza, which will be a definite boon for herbivores and those who eschew dairy.

Virtuous Pie, which has a location in Vancouver and another in Portland, Oregon, has plans to expand its planted-based empire in Toronto.

The pizzeria and ice cream parlour will move into Little Italy at 611 College St., which used to be home to a head shop.

Representatives from Virtuous Pie say they plan to have the restaurant up and running by January 2018, but if you want to preview menu items, you can catch Virtuous Pie at the Vegan Food and Drink Fest on August 19 at Fort York.

While its unclear what Virtuous Pie will serve at that upcoming Toronto festival, menu items at the Vancouver outpost include personal pies topped with an assortment of meat-free goodies, including chickpea curry, faux chorizo meatballs, and spicy buffalo cauliflower.