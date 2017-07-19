You can order a keg of beer at this Toronto bar

When someone brings a keg to an event, it usually means an automatic party. While Torontonians have been able to purchase kegs of craft beer for some time now, only one Toronto bar will deliver a keg directly to your table.

Odd Thomas and Mascot Brewery serve five-litre mini kegs in both the restaurant space and on the rooftop beer garden.

A post shared by Mascot Brewery (@mascotbrewery) on Jun 6, 2017 at 6:37am PDT

They're the only spot in the city providing this good-time service, according to the owners. Each table-side mini-keg costs $130.

Beers available in this format include Mascot Pilsner, Super Saison, Mango Sour and XPA.