Eat & Drink
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
keg beer toronto

You can order a keg of beer at this Toronto bar

Eat & Drink
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

When someone brings a keg to an event, it usually means an automatic party. While Torontonians have been able to purchase kegs of craft beer for some time now, only one Toronto bar will deliver a keg directly to your table. 

Odd Thomas and Mascot Brewery serve five-litre mini kegs in both the restaurant space and on the rooftop beer garden.

They're the only spot in the city providing this good-time service, according to the owners. Each table-side mini-keg costs $130.

Beers available in this format include Mascot Pilsner, Super Saison, Mango Sour and XPA.

Lead photo by

Caitlin Wickham

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto is getting a new weekly farmers' market

You can order a keg of beer at this Toronto bar

Toronto is getting two new spots for liquid nitrogen ice cream

Toronto barista does latte art for celebrities

Toronto's new Venezuelan food truck goes way beyond arepas

Toronto food market shut down after mice spotted in window

27 eats from Toronto's most epic night market

This Week on DineSafe: Tacos 101, Doomie's, Progress Bakery, Bunner's, Tori's Bakeshop