The top 5 new soft serve ice cream in Toronto
Soft serve ice cream is easy to find in Toronto because it seems like the city is rather obsessed with this summertime treat. Ice cream trucks always satisfy if you're craving a basic cone, but if you want something a little crazier, you might want to visit one of these new spots.
Here are my picks for the top new soft serve ice cream in Toronto.
Visit this West Queen West spot for over-the-top milkshakes, including one that comes topped with a funnel cake and a generous serving of vanilla soft serve. It also serves up cones that you can get rolled in toppings, such as M&Ms and caramel corn.
Wait in line for the trendiest treat of the summer at this ice cream shop located across from Trinity Bellwood Park. The gimmick here is activated charcoal-infused soft serve, which looks great on Instagram.
Indulge with a Hungarian-style pastry filled with soft serve in the Annex. There are lots of flavour options available here and beware, these cones are massive.
This American chain opened a tiny location at College and Augusta. It offers Italian ice as well as creamy frozen custard that's essentially fluffier soft serve.
Junked Food Co. moved to Queen Street West, bringing with it even more outrageous dishes, including cookie dough scoops topped with soft serve ice cream.
Jesse Milns at Hollywood Cone
