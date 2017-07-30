The top 5 Japanese cheesecake in Toronto

Japanese cheesecake in Toronto continues to grow in popularity. The fluffy cheesy pastry can now be found at outposts across Toronto and the GTA and the real bonus is that digging in no longer requires a wait time.

Here are my picks for the top Japanese cheesecake in Toronto.

This global chain is synonymous with Japanese cheesecake. They started the craze for the airy dessert in Toronto and now have locations in Little Tokyo, Union Station and North York.

This bakery is where to go if you're craving Japanese-style cheesecake when you're not downtown. They have locations in Markham, North York and Scarborough and make two kinds of cheesecake - original and chocolate.

Ooey gooey cheese tarts aren't the only thing on the menu at this Japanese bakery in North York. They also serve authentic Japanese cheesecake and double fromage cheesecakes.

This French-inspired Japanese bakery in East York makes their cheesecake with fluffy meringue and cream cheese. You'll have to by a full size cake for this one.

With locations scattered across the GTA, Bake Code ensures that Japanese cheesecake is never too far. Here it is available by the slice, so you don't need to purchase a whole cake to get a taste.