The top 10 food events in Toronto this August

Food events in Toronto this August feature some of the summer's most highly anticipated festivals. From the Big Feastival in Oro-Medonte to the popular vegan love-in at Fort York, you'll have a hard time choosing how to indulge over the next 31 days.
Tickets to this outdoor dinner don't come cheap ($200 each), but some of the proceeds go to a good cause. If you're willing to fork out the dough, you'll be treated to a five-course meal right on Front Street.