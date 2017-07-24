Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 12 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto food events

The top 10 food events in Toronto this August

Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 12 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Food events in Toronto this August feature some of the summer's most highly anticipated festivals. From the Big Feastival in Oro-Medonte to the popular vegan love-in at Fort York, you'll have a hard time choosing how to indulge over the next 31 days.

  • Top Picks
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Toronto Food Truck Festival
      August 4-7
      Toronto Food Truck Festival
      Instead of chasing them down, catch Toronto's best food trucks all in one place. There will be lots to taste here, so pace yourself.
      Woodbine Park
    • Dinner Under the Stars
      August 11
      Dinner Under the Stars
      Tickets to this outdoor dinner don't come cheap ($200 each), but some of the proceeds go to a good cause. If you're willing to fork out the dough, you'll be treated to a five-course meal right on Front Street.
      Berczy Park
    • Waterfront Night Market
      August 11-13
      Waterfront Night Market
      This night market has a new location for 2017, so head to Toronto's abandoned power plant to feast!
      Hearn Generating Station
    • JerkFest
      August 11-13
      JerkFest
      This festival's all about food and music - and lots and lots of jerk chicken.
      Centennial Park
    • Kothu Fest
      August 12
      Kothu Fest
      Celebrate some of the best kothu roti, a Sri-Lankan street dish made from roti, vegetables, egg and/or meats, at this annual event with free admission.
      Scarborough civic centre
    • Sweetery
      August 12
      Sweetery
      Indulge your sweet tooth at this festival that's all about dessert.
      David Pecaut Square
    • The Big Feastival
      August 18-20
      The Big Feastival
      Find Weezer and Chuck Hughes in the same place at this new food and music event in Oro-Medonte. It's like WayHome, but for families and food lovers.
      Burl's Creek, Oro-Medonte, Ontario
    • Vegan Food and Drink Festival
      August 19
      Vegan Food and Drink Festival
      Vendors from Toronto, as well as some from around the world, serve up all sorts of plant-based and meat-free food and drink items at this annual festival.
      Fort York National Historic Site
    • Taste of Manila
      August 19
      Taste of Manila
      The corner of Bathurst and Wilson shuts down for this street festival featuring food and drinks from the Philippines.
      Bathurst and Wilson
    • Beer, Bourbon & BBQ
      August 25-27
      Beer, Bourbon & BBQ
      Ontario Place will smell like a BBQ pit at this festival that celebrates grilled meat, beer and bourbon. Come hungry and thirsty to this one.
      Ontario Place
    Lead photo by

    Hector Vasquez at the Waterfront Night Market
Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at the Waterfront Night Market

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto.

You might also like...

The top 10 food events in Toronto this August

This Week on DineSafe: Pita Way, Super Khorak, Marron Bistro

19 awesome eats and drinks from Toronto's latest night market

Vote for your favourite photo of Summerlicious 2017

The top 10 bars to read at in Toronto

10 Hamilton restaurants worth driving for

The top 10 cold brew coffee in Toronto

The top 5 cheap pizza nights in Toronto