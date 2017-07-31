The Drake Hotel is opening a new bar and cafe

The Drake Hotel just keeps expanding. Last month, it opened its giant new commissary space on Sterling Road, but its latest venture is a little bit smaller in scale.

The incoming cafe and bar is called Mini Bar. It'll pop-up right beside Drake One Fifty at Adelaide and York in the Financial District.

Details remain sparse, but folks at the Drake say it'll feature coffee and pastries in the morning and booze in the evening. It's slated to open late this year.