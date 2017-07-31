Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
drake mini bar

The Drake Hotel is opening a new bar and cafe

Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Drake Hotel just keeps expanding. Last month, it opened its giant new commissary space on Sterling Road, but its latest venture is a little bit smaller in scale. 

The incoming cafe and bar is called Mini Bar. It'll pop-up right beside Drake One Fifty at Adelaide and York in the Financial District.

Details remain sparse, but folks at the Drake say it'll feature coffee and pastries in the morning and booze in the evening. It's slated to open late this year. 

Lead photo by

blogTO

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

The Drake Hotel is opening a new bar and cafe

Vancouver pub empire Donnelly Group is taking over The Beaconsfield

This Week on DineSafe: ZenQ, Bagel World, Wakame Sushi, Magic Oven, Curry & Co.

10 ice cream in Toronto you need to try

The top 5 Japanese cheesecake in Toronto

The top 10 chicken and waffles in Toronto

The lost restaurants of Toronto

The top 10 cafes that serve brunch in Toronto