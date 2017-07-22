The top 10 cold brew coffee in Toronto

Cold brew coffee in Toronto will keep you cool and caffeinated on even the hottest, most humid days of the year. You can find this concentrated beverage (it's coffee brewed with cold water, instead of hot) at indie cafes all around the city.

Here are my picks for the top places to grab cold brew coffee in Toronto.

This cafe-bar hybrid in Koreatown might have kicked off the cold brew craze in Toronto. It still bottles and serves its own New Orleans-style brew made with Phil and Sebastian beans as well as some roasted chicory. Northwood's sister spot Mulberry Bar carries it too.

Go directly to the source and grab some nitro cold brew from Station's Junction Triangle headquarters. Or, find this Toronto creation at grocery stores, small markets, and cafes all over the country.

This local mini chain sells bottles of its very own cold brew at all of its locations. Drink it straight or pour it over a glass of ice for further refreshment.

Get Jimmy's cold brew straight up, or try its new Gold Brew. It's a collaboration with ELXR Juice and it comes infused with turmeric, cashew milk, maple, cinnamon and pink salt - it's definitely an acquired taste.

This local coffee roaster sells its cold brew in cans at all of its retail locations (including Te Aro and Crafted). You can also pick up four packs in you need to stock up.

You can cool off at this Kensington Market cafe with paletas or cold brew. If it's a really hot day, you should probably do both for good measure.

It's all about smooth and creamy nitro cold brew at this local chain of coffee shops. Eschew the gimmicky coffee in a cone and order a cup of cold brew instead.

If you're in the Yonge and Eglinton area, a stop at this cafe (which also roasts its own coffee) is a must. On hot days, cold brew made with De Mello beans should hit the spot.

There are lots of options for those craving cold brew at this Roncesvalles cafe. Get yours over ice or, if you're feeling adventurous, try a cold brew tonic or cold brew mint julep.

For cold brew in Leslieville, look no further than this cozy coffee shop that's a favourite in this east side neighbourhood.