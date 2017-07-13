The Beer Store will now offer growlers in Toronto

The Beer Store has announced that it'll start filling up growlers at two of its Toronto locations.

Growlers will now be available at the Beer Store outposts in Liberty Village and the Distillery District. There will be five brews available for growlers at time, but the Beer Store says it'll switch up its selection on a weekly basis.

It'll cost between $12 and $25 (plus $5 if you need to buy the glassware) to get a growler filled. These price points are similar to the LCBO's growler offerings.

From July 12 to 18, you can grab Goose Island IPA, Coors Banquet, Shock Top Belgian White, Belgian Moon and Hop City Payday Saison a the Liberty Village Beer Store.

In the Distillery District, you can get Muskoka Detour IPA, King Street Saison, Belgian Moon, Goose Island IPA and Coors Banquet.