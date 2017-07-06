Austrian cheese buns coming to Toronto

New Toronto ice cream spots and bakeries generally draw lineups, so don't be surprised if you see folks queuing up on Yonge Street for puffy cheese buns.

Guschlbauer, an Austrian bakery, has apparently been around since 1919, and it'll soon be opening is first North American location at 690 Yonge St. According to a rep from the incoming sweets spot, a grand opening hasn't been set quite yet, though summer seems realistic.

A post shared by Guschlbauer Toronto (@guschlbauerto) on Jun 27, 2017 at 5:19pm PDT

The bakery is particularly popular in Hong Kong, especially for its cheese and chocolate quarter buns (sometimes referred to as devil buns), which feature creamy cheese between layers of pastry.

A post shared by Guschlbauer Toronto (@guschlbauerto) on Jun 29, 2017 at 5:49pm PDT

Along with these buns, Guschlbauer sells a variety of desserts as well as artisanal bread.