Amy Grief
Posted 4 hours ago
Austrian cheese buns coming to Toronto

Amy Grief
Posted 4 hours ago
New Toronto ice cream spots and bakeries generally draw lineups, so don't be surprised if you see folks queuing up on Yonge Street for puffy cheese buns.

Guschlbauer, an Austrian bakery, has apparently been around since 1919, and it'll soon be opening is first North American location at 690 Yonge St. According to a rep from the incoming sweets spot, a grand opening hasn't been set quite yet, though summer seems realistic.

The bakery is particularly popular in Hong Kong, especially for its cheese and chocolate quarter buns (sometimes referred to as devil buns), which feature creamy cheese between layers of pastry.

Along with these buns, Guschlbauer sells a variety of desserts as well as artisanal bread. 

