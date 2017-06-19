Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
dinesafe toronto

This Week on DineSafe: Pi Co, Kinton Ramen, La Societe, Holy Chuck, Bubby's Bagels

This week on DineSafe is another one without restaurant closures to report. Some of the city's top ramen joints did, however, land in some hot water when they were visited by city health inspectors and smacked with conditional passes.

See which restaurants got busted by DineSafe this week.

Kinton Ramen (5165 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: June 12, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Significant: 5, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.
La Societe (131 Bloor St. West)
  • Inspected on: June 13, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Pi Co (1200 Bay St.)
  • Inspected on: June 13, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Ajisen Ramen (332 Spadina Ave.)
  • Inspected on: June 15, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Bubby's Bagels (3035 Bathurst St.)
  • Inspected on: June 15, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 4, Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Holy Chuck (586 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: June 15, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Tacorrito (556 Church St.)
  • Inspected on: June 15, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods and operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Amato Pizza (429 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: June 16, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.
North Pole Bakery (1210 Danforth Ave.)
  • Inspected on: June 16, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

