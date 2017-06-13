Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ritas toronto

Rita's Italian Ice opening first Toronto location

Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

If Toronto's all about over-the-top soft serve in the summertime, our friends south of the border have a thing for frozen custard (yes, it's still soft serve, but it contains eggs).

Starting on June 21, we'll get to indulge too when Rita's Italian Ice opens at 347 College St.

This American chain got its start in Philadelphia and it currently has around 650 locations all across the United States. 

It serves up Italian ice (like a slushy), cones and cups piled with frozen custard as well as sundaes, milk shakes and gelati — Italian ice topped with frozen custard. 

A post shared by Rita's Italian Ice (@ritasice) on

Rita's already has a location in Hamilton, and it'll also open one in Niagara Falls over the summer.

Lead photo by

deialastoy

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Rita's Italian Ice opening first Toronto location

The top 10 food events near Toronto this summer

Yorkville is getting a Max Brenner cafe

Baldwin Village restaurants devastated following huge fire

23 epic eats from Toronto's first ever BBQ Festival

This Week on DineSafe: Sabai Sabai, Ryus Noodle Bar, The Fry, Morals Village, Tara Inn

The top 10 bakeries in Markham

The top 10 organic food delivery options in Toronto