Rita's Italian Ice opening first Toronto location

If Toronto's all about over-the-top soft serve in the summertime, our friends south of the border have a thing for frozen custard (yes, it's still soft serve, but it contains eggs).

Starting on June 21, we'll get to indulge too when Rita's Italian Ice opens at 347 College St.

This American chain got its start in Philadelphia and it currently has around 650 locations all across the United States.

It serves up Italian ice (like a slushy), cones and cups piled with frozen custard as well as sundaes, milk shakes and gelati — Italian ice topped with frozen custard.

Rita's already has a location in Hamilton, and it'll also open one in Niagara Falls over the summer.