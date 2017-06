Toronto restaurant openings highlights the latest restaurant openings and closings in Toronto and also gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Recently reviewed

Opening soon

NōMads Restobar will replace the shuttered Tilde at 699 Danforth Ave. just east of Pape.

A bar and restaurant appropriately called The Beach House is set to open soon at 1953 Queen St. E. in the Beaches.

King Rustic closed at King & Strachan back in April, but it’s planning on reopening somewhere nearby this August.

FARMR Eatery & Catering should be opening mid-July at 140 The Esplanade in the St. Lawrence Market area.

Closed