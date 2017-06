Toronto restaurant openings highlights the latest restaurant openings in Toronto and also gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Panino Cowboy is making Italian-style sandwiches inside the Queen Live Fresh Food Market at 238 Queen St. W.

Hooked now has four locations in the city, having just opened another shop at 1246 Danforth Ave. in what was formerly The Fuzz Box.

Jerk Paradise is serving up jerk chicken, mac & cheese and fried chicken & waffles in Cabbagetown at 296 Gerrard St. E.

Lit Espresso Bar has opened a new location at 2196 Bloor St. W. (at Runnymede) in Bloor West Village.

The Goodman Pub & Kitchen, part of the FAB Restaurant Concepts group, is now open at 207 Queens Quay West at Harbourfront.

Korean spot Jin Dal Lae has opened up at 647 Bloor St. W. in Koreatown.

